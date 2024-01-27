Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 9,271,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,071,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after buying an additional 913,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

