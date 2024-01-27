Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given a C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$17.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3353659 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
