MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.35. 184,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,887. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

