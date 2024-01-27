MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Stock Down 1.2 %
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.