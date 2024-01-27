Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 847,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

