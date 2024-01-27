Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.76. 463,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.18. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

