Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN remained flat at $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,541. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

