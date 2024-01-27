Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of LOAN remained flat at $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,541. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
