Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitex International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 52,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,821. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

