Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Manulife Financial traded as high as C$29.46 and last traded at C$29.46, with a volume of 223086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.24.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.55.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Insider Activity

Manulife Financial Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.24. The stock has a market cap of C$53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6546855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.