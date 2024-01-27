Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.16.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.