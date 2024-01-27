MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 224,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,466. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.10. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

