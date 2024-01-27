MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.89.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $276.50. 224,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,466. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.54 and a 200 day moving average of $246.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 60,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

