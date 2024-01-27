Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $241.60. 1,118,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.46. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.