Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $505.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.60. 173,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,169. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $510.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

