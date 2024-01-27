Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

MAURY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.67 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.75%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

