Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 951,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. 1,050,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,769. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

