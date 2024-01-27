Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens cut shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.88.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Up 0.0 %

Masonite International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 177,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.