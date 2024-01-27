Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.34.

MTCH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 6,789,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

