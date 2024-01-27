Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.36. 202,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 568,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.70%.
Institutional Trading of Mativ
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
