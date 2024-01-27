Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE MATX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.40. 305,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,443. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Matson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

