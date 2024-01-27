Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after buying an additional 187,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mattel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

