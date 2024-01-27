Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 754 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.95, for a total value of $3,179,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,380,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,958,793.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.99 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on MORN

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.