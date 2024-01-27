Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

CLBT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 1,365,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

