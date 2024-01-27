Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 222 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,022.51. The stock had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $970.15 and its 200-day moving average is $948.95. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.