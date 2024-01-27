MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.71 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.60% from the company’s current price.
MediaValet Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of MVP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50. MediaValet has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.
MediaValet Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MediaValet
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.