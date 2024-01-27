MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.71 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.60% from the company’s current price.

MediaValet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MVP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50. MediaValet has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

