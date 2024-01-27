Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.92

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 55475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The stock has a market cap of C$239.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7778723 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

