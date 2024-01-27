Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.35. 644,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,318,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

