Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercer International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

