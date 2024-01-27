Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of Meridian stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 28,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meridian by 94.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

