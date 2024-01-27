Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,336,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

