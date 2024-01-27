Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 38,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 48,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.