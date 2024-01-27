Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 38,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 48,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

