Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Citigroup

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.09.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $396.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

