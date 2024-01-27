MGO One Seven LLC Buys 836 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 5,348,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

