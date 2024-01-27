MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,714. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

