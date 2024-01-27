MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 114,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 3,194,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

