MGO One Seven LLC Has $427,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,988. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

