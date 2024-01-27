MGO One Seven LLC Invests $408,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.27. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

