MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crane by 120.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 335,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,261. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.