MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The company has a market capitalization of $523.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

