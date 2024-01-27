MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.09. 1,181,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,634. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

