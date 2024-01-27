MGO One Seven LLC Sells 112 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 387,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,448. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

