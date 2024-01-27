MGO One Seven LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,885. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

