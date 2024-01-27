MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.65.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $157.85. The company had a trading volume of 321,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

