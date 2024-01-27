Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.19%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $92,748 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

