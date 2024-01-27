MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 163,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.19.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

