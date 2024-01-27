MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

