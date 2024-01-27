Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

MLR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 37,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 69.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

