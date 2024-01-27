Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 759 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

