Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $574.89 million, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

