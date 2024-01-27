Mizuho Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

