Mizuho Cuts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $79.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.91. 3,917,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

